"Big news for Sikh Sangat": Hardeep Singh Puri hails extension of validity of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor agreement

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has welcomed decision of India and Pakistan to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a period of five years.

He stated that the decision to extend the validity of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor agreement is guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his affection for members of Sikh Sangat and respect towards religious feelings of Sikh community.

He recalled that he was present during the groundbreaking ceremony of the corridor in 2018 and part of the first Jattha flagged off by PM Modi to pay obeisance at the Gurudwara Sahib in November 2019.

In a post on X, Puri stated, "Big news for Sikh Sangat! Guided by the vision of PM @narendramodi Ji and his immense affection for members of Sikh Sangat & respect towards our religious feelings, the validity of the Agreement to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur through the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has been extended further for five more years."

"By divine will of Baba Nanak Ji, I was fortunate to be present during the groundbreaking ceremony of the corridor in 2018 and was blessed to be a part of the first Jattha flagged off by PM Modi Ji to pay obeisance at the Gurudwara Sahib in November 2019," he added.

Hardeep Singh Puri stated that PM Modi also took keen interest in in organising celebration of 550th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and removal of GST from Langar Seva as well as FCRA approval for donations."

In the post on X, Puri further wrote, "In addition to the opening of Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor, PM Modi Ji also took keen personal interest in organising befitting celebration of 550th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji & removal of GST from Langar Seva & FCRA approval for donations."

"Showing compassion & resolve, PM Modi Ji also took measures which ensured justice for victims of 1984 violence, and also offered safe refuge to Sikhs who wanted to escape the violence in Kabul with the Holy Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. PM Modi Ji also honoured our sentiments by declaring December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas," he added.

Puri made the statement in response to Jaishankar post on X regarding extension of validity of agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for the next five years.

"India and Pakistan have renewed the agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for the next five years. PM @narendramodi's government will continue to facilitate our Sikh community's access to their holy sites," Jaishankar posted on X.

The agreement was signed between two countries on 24 October 2019 to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years.

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "It has been agreed between India and Pakistan through diplomatic channels to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a further period of five years."

Extension of the validity of this agreement will ensure uninterrupted operation of the Corridor for use by the pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara in Pakistan.

In a press release, MEA said, "In view of the continued requests of pilgrims regarding the removal of USD 20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan to not levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims."

Earlier in June, Pakistan has issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary. Maharaja Ranjeet Singh was the first king of the Sikh empire in the 19th century. He is popularly known as 'Sher-e-Punjab.'

