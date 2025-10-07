"Big project with Indian government," German Envoy lauds German project's success in agricultural sector

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 7 : German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann said that Germany is trying to help Indian farming techniques be more efficient and sustainable.

Ackermann, who also met Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, toldthat collaboration in the field of agriculture has been great.

"I think agriculture is an important area here. Germany is active here. Already together with the Government, we are trying to make farming more efficient and sustainable. So, there are programmes here to convince farmers to go to natural farming and get efficiency up. That's a big project we are doing together with the Indian government and as far as I know, this project has been very successful so far."

Ackermann toldthat apart from meeting Naidu, he even did a recce of German project in Kadapa district.

"We met with the CM, that was basically the reason for my trip. Then we met with the Director of the Investment Agency here. We had a long discussion with him. We also met other people around. So, I will come back to Andhra very soon because I want to see Visakhapatnam also and Kadapa district, where some German project is going on. It's a state to discover."

"I wanted to come to Andhra to meet the local Government because I feel this is a very important state. It's a powerhouse of India, and it's important to know what's going on in Andhra. I'm very impressed with what I've seen and what I've felt so far. I think it's an extremely exciting state, full of dynamics, ideas and great plans. We had a wonderful discussion with the CM. I think it was high time that I came. My visit is important and when I get back to Delhi to report on what I have seen and experienced in Andhra Pradesh," he added.

In a post on X, Ackermann said, "Great discussion with AP CM Naidu today. Impressed by the state's ambitious plans on technology, sustainability, infrastructure and agriculture - and where Germany can play a role!"

