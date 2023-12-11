‘Bigg Boss 17’: Abhishek says he finds it difficult when Isha gets physically close to Samarth

Mumbai, Dec 11 In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', Abhishek Kumar will be seen talking to Ankita Lokhande about Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s physical closeness in the house.

Abhishek shared that he feels uncomfortable. He spoke his heart out to co-housemate Ankita.

Abhishek and Ankita were sitting in the garden area, when he shared that he finds it difficult to cope up when Isha gets physically close to Samarth.

The two then talk about his growing bond with KhanZaadi, where Abhishek said that he’s not using KhanZaadi.

He added that if he wanted to, he would try to have a fling with her which even she agreed for.

Abhishek will also be seen having a fight with Vicky Jain over utensils.

He will be seen age-shaming him. To which, Vicky will be seen replying that he will see how Abhishek is at 40 and that he is successful.

