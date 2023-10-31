‘Bigg Boss 17’: Abhishek seems to be attracted to Khanzaadi

Mumbai, Oct 31 After being rejected by Isha Malviya, it seems Abhishek Kumar has now found a way to move on.

Going by ‘Bigg Boss 17’ new promo, it seems Abhishek is nowchanneling his energy and focus on Khanzaadi.

Abhishek was earlier dating his ‘Udariyaan’ co-star Isha and has time and again mentioned that he did not move on from her after the break up.

However, Isha in just two months moved on and started dating her other ‘Udariyaan’ co-actor Samarth Jurel, who entered as a wildcard in the controversial show, hosted by Salman Khan.

Since Isha does not want to be with Abhishek, the latter has now found a new friend in co-housemate Khanzaadi.

The promo shows Abhishek playfully throwing Khanzaadi in the swimming pool.

“Tumhe dekhne ka nazariya thoda badal gaya hai,” Abhishek says.

Khanzaadi is heard saying: “Tum mujhe aap aap mat bola karo.”

In the end of the clip, Abhishek is seen kissing her hand. However, it is not clear if he is doing it to gain Isha’s attention and make her jealous as she doesn't like Khanzaadi. Or is it something real.

In the previous episode, during Samarth’s entry in the show, Abhishek was seenbreaking down and later Vicky Jain was heard telling him to shift focus on other girls for his mental well-being.

