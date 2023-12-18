'Bigg Boss 17': Aishwarya calls Ankita 'badtameez aurat', end up in ugly fight

Mumbai, Dec 18 Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande ended up in a really ugly fight and used derogatory words to describe each other after getting into an ugly fight.

The fight started right after Sohail and Arbaaz Khan asked Ankita who she felt wasn’t playing their individual game in the show. Ankita replied by taking Aishwarya’s name.

She said that Aishwarya should play the game in front foot. However, this did not go down well with Aishwarya which led to the fight.

Responding to Ankita, Aishwarya said: “Khudke pati ke dimag pe game khelne wali aurat, mujhe Ankita ka game koi dikhao please, she doesn’t have an individual game of her own. Don’t ask me to play an individual game and first learn the spelling of individual.”

The fight then turns ugly as their husbands Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt get involved.

Aishwarya comes charging towards Ankita and starts calling her names. Ankita then says that she and her husband have been after her since they’ve entered the show.

Aishwarya replies saying that her husband is not interested in a woman like her.

This triggers Ankita, who asks what does “teri jaisi aurat mean.”

Aishwarya replies by saying: “Badtameez aurat”.

