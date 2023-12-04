‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita says ‘main dushmani continue rakhna chahti hun’ as she nominates Mannara

Mumbai, Dec 4 In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, the nomination task will bring about much more drama and spice among housemates.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows, Ankita throwing a glass of water on Mannara as per the task.

She even says: “ You dont like me, I dont like you. Main yeh dushmani ko continue rakhna chahti hun isiliye main aapko nominate karna chahahti hun.”

Abhishek too takes Mannara’s name and throws water on her. He said: “Mujhe inka safe game bilkul acha nai lag raha hai.”

Mannara says she cannot “connect” with Ankita hence she nominates her.

“Aap koi game khel hi nahi rahe ho… Isiliye aapko kaha jaata hai aap boring ho,” Sana Raees Khan tells this to Munawar Faruqui. She then throws water on his face.

