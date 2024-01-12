‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita tells Vicky Jain they should take a ‘break’

Mumbai, Jan 12 Ankita Lokhande seems to be really bothered with her mother-in-law's scathing comments, after which the actress was seen asking about taking a break to husband Vicky Jain.

After her mother-in-law’s comments, Ankita was talking to Vicky about how nobody understands her.

In a promo shared by the channel, Vicky and Ankita are seen in the garden area with him and asking her what is wrong. She said that she was thinking about their relationship and how she is coming across as the wrong one to everyone.

She is heard saying: “Maine bahut pyaar kia hai sabse and agar koi ye question uthaae toh mereko affect karegi cheeze. It feels like no one is really able to understand me. I am becoming more and more frustrated every day,” she said.

Then, Vicky began ranting about the things about her that he doesn't like.

At this, Ankita is heard asking: “Do you want to take a break?” Vicky couldn't understand what she just said and she repeats herself.

The promo ends with a shocked look on Vicky's face.

