‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ayesha Khan says what Munawar has done is a ‘sin’, demands apology

Mumbai, Dec 16 Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan, who is all set to enter ‘Bigg Boss 17’, said that what he has done is a "sin" and that when she goes into the show, she wants an apology from the singer-star comedian.

In a video shared by the channel on Instagram, Ayesha is seen speaking about Munawar and says that she has had a “history” with him.

“There is one contestant. Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him,” she said.

Ayesha, who is a social media influencer, then added that he pretends to be something that he is not.

“What he shows, he is not. You have said you are committed in the show. You’ve said ‘I love you’ to me. You have said that one should get married to a woman like you. Mistakes can be forgiven, not sins. You have committed a sin. When I go in the show I want an apology.”

Ayesha will be seen entering the show on either Saturday or Sunday.

