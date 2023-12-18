'Bigg Boss 17': Isha, Aishwarya have a cat fight over 'poha'

Mumbai, Dec 18 In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', housemates Isha Malviya and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt were seen having a cat fight over "poha" in the kitchen.

The fight takes place in the kitchen as Aishwarya has a problem with the way Mannara Chopra makes “poha”. She does not like the way Mannara prepares the dish with tomatoes.

Isha is then seen getting into the matter and disagrees with Aishwarya. She tells Aishwarya that the food cannot be changed because of one contestant’s likes or dislikes.

Aishwarya tells Isha to not interfere in every matter as she is speaking to Mannara and not her. Mannara talks about how Aishwarya has been cooking spicy food which made her feel sick however she tolerated that.

Isha then tells Aishwarya that if she doesn’t want tomatoes in her “poha”, she can make her own food. Aishwarya then speaks to the house captain about the issue and added that she would from now on make her own food.

Isha is then heard saying: “Aishwarya befkoof baaton main ladai kar rahi hai.”

Neil Bhatt tells this to Aishwarya, who gets triggered and ends up in a “tu-tu main-main” fight.

Ankita Lokhande is seen speaking to Mannara about the issue in the kitchen and is heard talking about adjusting, this angers Aishwarya more, who ends up fighting with Ankita as well.

