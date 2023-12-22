‘Bigg Boss 17’: Isha Malviya becomes the new house captain

Mumbai, Dec 22 Actress Isha Malviya has taken the captaincy baton from Munawar Faruqui in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ after winning a task in the controversial reality show.

In the latest episode, the decision was made after a heated argument. In the task, the housemates were divided into two teams. Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain were the captains of the respective teams.

Neil picked Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Arun, Rinku Dhawan, and Anurag Dobhal for his Team A. Vicky chose the remaining contestants and Munawar was the “sanchalak” as he already became the captain.

Both the teams were placed at their workstations where they had to pack apples in boxes. Aishwarya from Team A and Ankita from Team B were appointed as the quality check managers.

After much tussle, Team B won the task with two boxes of apples, Team A’s boxes were rejected in the quality check segment of the task. Aishwarya demanded a recheck of the first approved boxes, but Munawar rejected the plea.

Team B was asked to choose one person from the team to be the next captain. Team A discusses that they will select either Ankita or Vicky as the captain.

After much discussion, contestants came down to two names Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya. But that too led to an argument. After which Bigg Boss had to intervene and reprimanded the contestants for not being able to make a decision.

Moments later, Team B decided and declared Isha as the captain.

