‘Bigg Boss 17’: Jigna Vora says Sana Raees Khan ‘ka astithwa hi ni hai is show me’

Mumbai, Nov 22 ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant and former journalist seemed very upset after the ‘Dimaag’ house members shared that she, among two others, have been on a grace period in the show, after which she was in revenge mode during the nomination task.

While talking about the grace period in the house, Jigna had in the inital days of the show where she was really good to everyone, she was taking care of the members if they were sick helped everyone in one way or another be it cooking for everyone or helping them do laundry.

Yet she got nominated this week. While having this conversation only she gave a statement to Arun, Tehelka, and Rinku that “Sana ka astithwa hi ni hai is show me abhi.”

She also mentioned that sana should be the one to leave the BB house next. This week the nominated contestants for eviction are Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora and Ankita Lokhande.

