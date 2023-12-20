'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara says Ankita is 'selfish, stupid'

Mumbai, Dec 20 The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' saw high voltage drama after Ayesha Khan's entry in the show as wildcard. However, that was not it, as a verbal argument between Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande got many glued to the TV screens.

However, that was not it, as a verbal argument between Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande got many glued to the TV screens.

In the latest episode, Mannara was seen talking to co-housemates Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt. Ankita was sitting a little far away but could hear what she was talking about them.

An unaware Mannara was heard saying “She is so stupid, such an idiot, so dumb. Bahar se koi bhi aaye isko puchna hai mein kyase dikh rahi hu, are you nuts?”

Mannara then said that Ankita was selfish and was only concerned about how’s she looking outside.

Over hearing the conversation, Ankita said why she couldn’t have a talk face-to-face if she has so many issues with her.

Ankita said, “Hamesha pith piche maat boliye. Samne aake boliye.”

As Ankita was leaving the garden area, she then told Munawar Faruqui: “Ispe bharosa mat karna, yeh double-faced ladki hai. She is a galat sangat for you.”

Mannara continued mocking Ankita and said: “Jaiye aap lipstick lagake aaiye, phir puchiye aap kaise lag rahe ho.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor