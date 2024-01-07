'Bigg Boss 17': Munawar Faruqui asks Mannara Chopra to 'get over' him

Mumbai, Jan 7 In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Munawar Faruqui will be seen making it clear that he does not want to be friends with Mannara Chopra and even asked her to "get over" him.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, shows Tabu as the guest doing the hookstep of the title track of ‘Dabangg’ with Salman Khan, who is the host of the show.

Salman then gives a task to the housemates, where they have to do "Pyaar se bezzati".

Munawar is on the stage and talks about Mannara.

He said: “Mannara Vicky bhai bolte hai humaari patang hai to I agree. Jab tak koi dor na ho kisi ke haath, Mannara direction nahi leti”

To which, Mannara responds: “Jo patange yahan bana rahe hai woh hum sab ko dikh raha hai.”

An annoyed Muanwar, then replies: “Mannara get over me.”

And she responds with “definitley.”

