'Bigg Boss 17': Munawar stuns Aoora with his hilarious ‘magic skills’

Mumbai, Dec 18 Amid all the drama and negativity, Munawar Faruqui tried adding a sprinkle of happiness and laughter as he showcased a hilarious magic trick to K-pop singer Aoora.

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', Munawar along with Arun Mahshetty and Samarth Jurel were seen getting along for a magic trick. Munawar asked Aoora to close his eyes and hum a song.

He then hilariously asked Arun and Samarth to hand him over a flower without Aoora noticing. Munawar then asked Aoora to open his eyes and the stand up comic pretended to pull a flower from his back, leaving the K-pop star stunned.

Munawar then wanted to do another trick using a cookie. He asked Samarth to slyly put half of a cookie in Aoora’s pocket.

Later in the garden, Ankita joined Munawar and Samarth. Munawar showed Aoora the other half of the cookie. Ankita, Samarth and Munawar then ate the cookie.

After saying some “spells”, Munawar then asked Aoora to look into his pocket, where he found the half cookie. This left everyone in splits and Aoora in shock.

