'Bigg Boss 17': Navid Sole faces unexpected eviction

Mumbai, Nov 21 In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', an unexpected eviction took place, where British contestant Navid Sole was shown the exit door.

After megastar Salman Khan declared that no one will exit the house during 'Shukravaar/Shanivaar Ka Vaar', this eviction drill was unforeseen for the contestants. 'BIGG BOSS' decided to review the contestants' performances and called the contestants of the 'Dimaag makaan' in the archive room.

He asked the residents of the house to cite the names of three contestants who should've exited the show.

After discussing among themselves, the 'Dimaag makaan' contestants called out three names - Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora and Navid Sole.

Then, 'BIGG BOSS' asked 'Dum makaan' contestants to decide who among the three chosen contestants (Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora and Navid Sole) deserves to leave the house. As they couldn't come to a unanimous decision, 'BIGG BOSS' called each occupant of the 'Dum makaan' in the confession room and asked to vote out one contestant. Owing to lack of support, Navid Sole stood evicted from the house.

Talking about his eviction, Navid said, "I am truly grateful for the opportunity of being part of India's biggest reality show, BIGG BOSS. While it saddens me to bid farewell, reflecting on this journey brings me immense joy. I shared a great bond with a few contestants in the house. They have always supported me in overcoming the language barrier.

"Though my time in the house was short, it was filled with beautiful moments and memories that I will always treasure. Being able to represent my country on this incredible platform is a matter of pride for me."

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to BIGG BOSS for not just giving me recognition but also for teaching me valuable lessons. My best wishes to all the contestants of the show, and you never know I may be back as a wild card!" he said.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors and JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor