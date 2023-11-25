‘Bigg Boss 17’: Orry says he has ‘5 managers’, leaves Salman stumped

Mumbai, Nov 25 B-Town celebs’ BFF and social media sensation Orry left superstar Salman Khan speechless after he claimed that he has five managers to take care of his party invites.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatraman, made headlines for his appearance at Bollywood parties. He is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wilcard.

In the latest promo, Orry was seen entering the house and was seen introducing himself to the contestants by saying, “Namaste darshako. Mera naam Orry hai.”

Ankita Lokhande gave a warm hug to Orry.

On the show, Salman asked a question to Orry, which was asked by an internet user who wrote on X, “Does Orry get money to attend the parties?” Replying to this, Orry said that he does not get money but the event organisers call him. He further revealed that he has five managers, leaving Salman stumped and amused.

With questions of what Orry does has been doing the rounds on social media.

Salman took the matter of what he does in his own hands.

To which, Orry replied to the star that he does a lot of things and shared, “I wake up with sun and go to sleep with the moon.”

