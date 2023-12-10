‘Bigg Boss 17’ oustee Sana Raees Khan finds Ranbir Kapoor ‘tempting’

Mumbai, Dec 10 Sana Raees Khan, who is the latest contestant to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 17’, said that she finds Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor "tempting".

During a recent conversation, she shared her fantasy where she mentioned her wish to go on 'Temptation Island India' with Ranbir.

Sana spoke about Ranbir Kapoor, and said: “I would want my 'pyaar ki pariksha' to happen with none other than Ranbir Kapoor. I really find him very tempting and I feel it would be an experience like no other to go on an unknown island with him and test a relationship.”

Talking about his latest release ‘Animal’, she said: “I got to know that he has been killing it at the box office with his new looks and powerful role in his recent movie. Now that I am out of the Bigg Boss house, I would surely go and watch his film. I am pretty sure I will get more tempted now!”

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor