'Bigg Boss 17': Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to 'little' Mannara, sends 'good luck'

Mumbai, Oct 20 Global star Priyanka Chopra extended her support to cousin and actress Mannara, as the latter is currently a part of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'.

Mannara has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. She is the cousin of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. She has worked in Hindi films such as 'Zid'.

Priyanka, who enjoys a massive fan following of 89.6 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a throwback picture with her cousin.

The photo dates back to Priyanka winning the 'Miss World 2000' pageant. In the click, we can see Priyanka wearing the prestigious crown, and is hugging little Mannara. Both are flashing their smiles for the camera.

Priyanka wrote in the caption: "Throwback to little Mannara. Good Luck little one", followed by a red heart and strong arm emoji.

Mannara's team reshared the picture and wrote: "It mean's alot".

However, in the first episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Mannara, who was the first contestant of the house, was nominated by most of the housemates, which led to her breaking down in tears.

"These people are so nice to me on my face and now are nominating me, this was not at all expected from Vicky at least. He has always been nice to me on my face," Mannara had said.

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.

