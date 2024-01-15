‘Bigg Boss 17’: Rakhi Sawant says ‘shanti se baitho na’ to Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law

Mumbai, Jan 15 Actress Rakhi Sawant has shared a video message for actress Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law, asking her to not interfere between her daughter-in-law and son.

Rakhi said when Ankita wins Bigg Boss 17, she'll celebrate. She also asked Vicky Jain’s mother not to be Kaikeyi from the Ramayana.

“Vicky and Ankita got married but why are you coming in between their fights? Why are you doing this?" She said.

Rakhi added: "Ankita will anyway win the trophy. She will win Bigg Boss, it's my prediction. Then you will celebrate by saying, 'My daughter-in-law won.' Don't do like this, Ankita's mother-in-law. Don't speak so much between your son and daughter-in-law.”

Rakhi asked Ankita’s mother-in-law and Vicky’s mother to respect her.

She added: “I visited and met you at your home, remember? I felt you were like a goddess. How did you suddenly become like this? Kaikeyi na bano, mataji, Kaikeyi na bano. Ghar basao, ghar na todo.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor