'Bigg Boss 17': Salman refuses to hear out Anurag, says ‘I don't want to talk to you’

Mumbai, Nov 25 ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Anurag Dobhal has really annoyed host Salman Khan with his words and the superstar made it clear that he is irked by the Youtuber’s comments that he earns through his fans.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the discussion began when Salman revealed that Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui’s game plan to survive in the show. While naming those who act as puppets under the two, Salman shifted his attention to Anurag and stated: “Inka toh naam lena nahi chahiye bhai. Inki joh army hai, inhone khud kaha hai ki mai inse paise kamata hu.”

Anurag denied and said that he never said that. Salman emphasised that he shared it with someone, and Munawar said that Anurag said it to him.

Anuraj tried giving an explanation. Salman denied it and asked Munawar what he said.

Munawar shared that Anurag said: “Unse mei kamata hu aur mera ghar chalta hai

An annoyed Salman then said: “Yeh nahi ki mai mehnat karta hu aur koshish karta hu ki unka ghar chale. Aap unn bicharo se paise kama ke apna ghar chala rahe ho.”

The ‘Dabangg’ star told Anurag that he should be careful before making such statements in the future because his fans might be a part of his fan club too.

Anurag still tried to give an explanation.

Salman then lashed out and said: “I don’t want to talk to you, Anurag. Somebody who says, ‘My house runs because of them.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor