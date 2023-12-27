‘Bigg Boss 17’: Shiv Thakrey voices support for ‘acha player’ Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai, Dec 27 ‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner Shiv Thakrey has backed fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui and addressed accusations about him “two-timing and lying.”

During a recent public interaction, Shiv talked about his gameplay, he said: "Mai dil se kahu to two-time dating, chaar-time dating, hum jaha pe khade hai na, hum sab ke DMs check karoge to aap kuch cheeze pata chalagi ke Munawar akela nahi hai. (If I speak from my heart, two-time dating, four-time dating… where we are standing, check our DMs then you would get to know Munawar is not alone.)”

“Bigg Boss bechte bhi wahi hai jo hum dekhna chahte hai. To jab hum ghar baithe baithe kuch tippini dete hai yeh achi baat nahi hai but hum dekhte wahi hai. (Bigg Boss sells what we want to see. So whatever we say sitting at home is not good but we watch it.)”

“Acha player hai voh, Kya sahi kya galat Bigg Boss mein kuch sahi nahi hota hai kuch galat nahi hota hai. Sirf game game hota hai. (He is a good player. In Bigg Boss there is nothing right or wrong.)"

