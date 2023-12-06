Biggest challenge was to gain weight: Nishant Malkani on 'Johri'

Mumbai, Dec 6 Known for his roles in 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega', and others, actor Nishant Malkani opened up on the research and preparations he underwent for his role in the series 'Johri'.

Nishant plays the character Niraj Bodi in 'Johri', which is based on a real-life personality. 'Johri’ traces the journey of a common man who transforms into a diamond mogul under the guidance of his uncle.

The drama becomes more gripping when the narrative delves into the world of bank scams and fraud, portraying the rise and fall of a businessman. The series starts with Niraj's humble beginnings and evolves into a stylish thriller that encapsulates the essence of the '90s.

Nishant steps into the role of Niraj, and Charu Asopa essays the Mani, whose influence motivates Niraj to the forefront of the diamond business.

Nishant opened up about his process of playing this controversial character. He said: "Since my character is based on a real-life personality, a lot of research has gone into preparing for my character in the show. I've done everything from watching videos multiple times to spending time with people who have known him."

The 'Pashmina-Dhaage Mohabbat Ke' actor added: "The biggest challenge I faced was gaining weight. I’ve always been a fitness freak and had a good physique. I had to stay away from the daily routine of fitness to gain weight and look like the character."

It is available on MX Player and Atrangii TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor