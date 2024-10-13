Bilawal Bhutto unveils draft constitutional amendments, seeks "meaningful feedback" from people

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 13 : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shared the party's draft constitutional amendments and sought "meaningful feedback" from the people.

Bilawal Bhutto proposed the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court with equal representation from all federating units. He said that this court would serve as a platform to address fundamental rights, interpret the constitution, and solve federal and inter-provincial disputes.

Sharing a post on X, Bhutto wrote, "PPP's initial proposal in order to complete the Charter of Democracy's unfinished judicial reforms agenda. We propose the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court, with equal representation of all federating units. The court would address all issues pertaining to fundamental rights, constitutional interpretation and federal/inter-provincial disputes. We also propose ending the process off appointment of the judges, by the judges and for the judges."

He added, "Instead, by merging the judicial and parliamentary committees we give an equal role to Parliament, Judiciary and legal fraternity. Please see below our draft that was shared with the government months ago, with JUI weeks ago and recently in our high powered parliamentary committee. I welcome legitimate meaningful feedback back from the public on how to further improve our proposed amendment."

Bhutto further said that in addition to seeking public feedback, the party has been reaching out to political parties, Bar associations, and civil society organisations to gain insights on the amendment.

He wrote, "The PPP has already been reaching out separately to political parties, Bar associations and civil society as part of our broader country wide engagement on this important amendment. We are currently engaged in a meaningful dialogue with JUI, a political party from the opposition benches in an attempt to form a consensus draft. We hope a joint draft can go on to form the basis of a broader consensus of political parties to pass the 26th constitutional amendment."

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Supreme Court has set a hearing date of October 17 for a petition requesting a ruling that parliament cannot introduce or approve the government's much-discussed constitutional amendments, the Dawn reported on Saturday.

The much-discussed Constitutional Package is a piece of legislation that suggests a number of constitutional changes, one of which is an extension of the tenure of the chief justice.

