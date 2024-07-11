BIMSTEC: EAM Jaishankar holds trilateral meeting with Myanmar, Thailand counterparts

New Delhi [India], July 11 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Thursday held a trilateral meeting with his Thailand and Myanmar counterparts and emphasised that countering transnational crimes, including cyber, narcotics and illegal arms, is a shared priority of all three nations.

Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed colleagues from across the world for the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers' Retreat.

The EAM also exchanged views on border stability and humanitarian assistance with his Thailand and Myanmar counterparts, Maris Sangiampongsa and U Than Swe, respectively.

"Held trilateral meeting with my counterparts Thailand FM @AmbPoohMaris and Myanmar DPM & FM U Than Swe. Our discussions focused on the connectivity projects, so crucial for the future of BIMSTEC. Also exchanged views on border stability and humanitarian assistance," EAM Jaishankar said on X.

"Countering transnational crimes including cyber, narcotics and illegal arms is a shared priority of all three nations. We will continue to cooperate in that regard," he added.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1811394261197422924

Jaishankar also held discussions with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and emphasised that the frequent high-level exchanges reflect the strength of Maitri.

"Good to meet Bangladesh FM @DrHasanMahmud62 this evening in New Delhi. The frequent high level exchanges reflects the strength of Maitri. Discussed ways of advancing it further," he posted on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1811394576940494872

Earlier in the evening, EAM discussed the steady growth of cooperation between India and Nepal with Nepal Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Retreat.

"Glad to receive Nepal Foreign Secretary @sewa_lamsal this evening on BIMSTEC Retreat sidelines. Discussed the steady growth of cooperation," Jaishankar said on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1811395357068394791

Jaishankar pressed Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe for the early release of unlawfully detained Indians by cyber scam gangs in Myanmar.

"Pressed strongly for the early return of Indians unlawfully detained," Jaishankar asserted, stressing India's firm stance on securing the release of its citizens from unlawful captivity.

Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed colleagues from across the world for the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers' Retreat.

Jaishankar is hosting his counterparts for the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on July 11-12.

The Retreat presents an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers of BIMSTEC nations to discuss avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation in various sectors, including security, connectivity, trade and investment, people-to-people contacts, etc., in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

BIMSTEC is a regional organization that connects countries around the Bay of Bengal to promote economic growth, trade, and cooperation in areas like transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism.

It aims to create an enabling environment for rapid economic development through identification and implementation of specific cooperation projects in the agreed areas of cooperation.

BIMSTEC will help in accelerating economic growth and social progress through joint endeavours in the spirit of equality and partnership, the MEA said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor