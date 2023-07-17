BIMSTEC nations discuss energy security, resolve to enhance resilience

New Delhi, July 17 Issues related to food, health and energy security are some of the common concerns discussed during the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Bangkok on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who participated in the meeting, said that the "focus was on strengthening resilience and coordination among BIMSTEC members, reflecting the challenges that we all confront today. Explored new facets and activities to enter new areas of cooperation".

In a series of tweets after the meeting, Jaishankar said, "Just concluded a productive BIMSTEC Retreat in Bangkok. An open and forward looking discussion among colleagues."

He informed that food, health and energy security are common concerns.

Technology solutions can be subject for both collaboration and exchange of best practices. "Our common objective is to enhance growth and promote prosperity. Agreed to meet more frequently to take these ideas further," Jaishankar informed.

BIMSTEC is an economic and technical initiative which brings together the countries of the Bay of Bengal for multifaceted cooperation. The retreat was held to discuss ways to further deepen the BIMSTEC agenda and strengthen the organisation.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional multilateral organisation.

