"BIMSTEC's progress not commensurate with hope of people": BIMSTEC Secretary General Pandey

New Delhi [India], December 4 : The progress of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) had not lived up to the expectations of the people in the region, according to BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey.

Speaking toon Tuesday about the future of the regional organisation, Pandey stated that while BIMSTEC began with significant hope and optimism, the progress made so far has not matched those initial expectations.

Pandey emphasised that earlier this year, an eminent persons' group was set up to address the institutional shortcomings of BIMSTEC and the group has made several recommendations, which are currently being considered by member states for implementation.

"BIMSTEC had started with a lot of hope and expectations, but the progress has not been commensurate with that hope of the people. So earlier this year, an eminent person's group was set up to look at the institutional structure shortcomings. They have made certain recommendations that are being considered by the member states for implementation. We believe that with the implementation of those recommendations, BIMSTEC will become a more reformed and revitalised organisation, and it will live up to its expectations," Pandey said.

Regarding the expansion of BIMSTEC, Pandey clarified that the organisation would not actively seek new members but would welcome countries that express interest in becoming observers or members.

"Our doors are open, but BIMSTEC in itself will not ask countries to join. It's up to the countries to indicate their willingness to become observers or to even become future members. So it's not for us to go up to the countries," he added.

On the future role of BIMSTEC, Pandey highlighted that the organisation has a vital role to play in the region, emphasising that the "USP of BIMSTEC" lies in its focus on technical and economic cooperation, steering clear of political issues.

"We have seven members: India and six countries in its neighbourhood. And I think BIMSTEC has a very important role to play. The USP of BIMSTEC is that it has focused on technical and economic cooperation. And it has stayed away from the political issues. And we'll continue on that path and work for the welfare of our members," Pandey said.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that was established on June 6, 1997, with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration. Including India, BIMSTEC consists of seven members, namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

