Washington DC [United States], July 27 : American politician and member of the Republican Party, Ashley Hinson, stated that the US economy suffered due to trade violations by China, adding that the time has come for a level playing field.

Taking to social media platform X,Ashley Hinson said, "China has long violated our trade laws and gotten off scot-free while Americans lost their jobs, factories closed, and our economy suffered. My bipartisan legislation will crack down on the CCP's trade crime and stand up for American workers. It's time to level the playing field."

Ashley's statement came in the background of a roundtable discussion held on Friday, July 26.

Congressman John Moolenaar led a roundtable discussion in Green Charter Township focused on concerns about Gotion High Tech, a Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer. The meeting addressed the company's troubling connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), including allegations of slave labour, and examined the potential national security risks posed by Gotion's planned facility in Michigan. The roundtable included community leaders, constituents, and experts, and officials from Gotion Inc. were also invited to participate.

In a post on X, US Politician Darin LaHood stated, " The Chinese Communist Party is actively working to dominate our supply chains and key technologies. Gotion's ties to the CCP and state-sponsored slave labour raise serious concerns about the deal Governor Pritzker struck to provide them hefty taxpayer subsidies"

Gotion High-Tech, a prominent Chinese battery manufacturer, has been under scrutiny for its connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) due to its ownership structure and corporate practices.

Gotion High-Tech is partly owned by Gotion, a company with ties to the CCP through its founders and board members. The company's founder, Li Zhen, has been known to maintain close relations with the CCP, and several board members have affiliations with the party. This kind of connection is not unusual for large Chinese companies, as the CCP has significant influence over major corporations in China.

Moreover, Gotion High-Tech's involvement in the global market, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector, has attracted attention from international observers concerned about the potential influence of the CCP on global supply chains and technology transfers.

