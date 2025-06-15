"Bit of contradiction": Ex envoy Mahesh Sachdev on reports suggesting US might be working with Israel

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Former Ambassador Mahesh Sachdev on Saturday highlighted that the US involvement in Israel-Iran war is a subject of debate, with some reports suggesting that the US might be working with Israel.

He pointed out the contradiction in US statements, with the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio saying the US is not involved, while US President Donald Trump claiming America knew about the airstrikes.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "There is a bit of contradiction between the statements. Firstly, US Secretary of State yesterday said that in this conflict, US is not involved and that Israel is taking action at its own will. Later on, American President Donald Trump through his various post on social media and interview says United States knew everything about it."

Rubio stressed that "we are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region."

His remarks came just hours after President Donald Trump said that he and his team had known the attacks were coming and still saw room for an accord.

Sachdev further opined that Israel's attack helped corner Iran in a way where it would show flexibility in negotiations. Thus, US may have a helping hand with Israel.

"He [Trump] thought that Israel's attack was much more successful and later he would ask Iran to continue for negotiations and show greater flexibility otherwise later on Iran will nothing to have for negotiations. It shows that Israel and US are together. There are also some reports which says that the US helped Israel in this conflict," he said.

There was a nuclear deal ' Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action' singed in 2015 which is still on the table. The US walked out of this during Trump's first tenure in 2018. After that, Trump maximised pressurized tactics, curbing Iran's tax flow and funds. This policy is now continuously running in Donald Trump's second tenure also.

"The US is playing this role from behind, using Israeli army to demolish Iranian nuclear program. In case the conflict between two countries expand it will be interesting to see the stand US will adopt," he said.

Israel on June 13 launched a sweeping operation known as "Rising Lion," which has targeted Iran's nuclear facilities and scientists, as well as military leaders.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has reached a boiling point, with both countries exchanging attacks and counter-attacks. Israel launched its largest-ever air offensive against Iran, targeting over 100 sites, including nuclear and military facilities.

The strikes resulted in 78 deaths, mostly civilians, and over 320 injuries. In response, Iran launched "Operation True Promise," firing missiles at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, killing one person and injuring at least 34.

Sachdev said that the situation will worsen, with potential involvement of regional players not directly involved in the conflict. The conflict's escalation poses significant risks to regional stability and global security.

"Iran and Israel conflict is a serious escalation if we look at current situation in West Asia with Israel launching its biggest offensive more than 100 targets in Iran involving nuclear missile military forces personnel and other targets. It seems to have some initial success, three Iranian commander have been assassinated, six nuclear scientist were also taken out by Israel," said Sachdev.

He highlighted that continued military operations by Israel may prompt retaliatory actions from Iran, potentially escalating the conflict into a full-scale war. The conflict could draw in other regional players, further complicating the situation and increasing the risk of a wider war.

"On the other hand Iran on its part is launching missiles regularly at Israel for past two nights. It has some success, both sides- Iran and Israel are having casualities. The real danger is that from here on, the situation will worsen for two countries. Which is not being confined purely military or strategic targets but it also involves regional players who are bilaterly are not in this conflict," he said.

On PM Narendra Modi having talk with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, he said that the former has called for peace and diplomacy as India is dependent on that region for oil and several Indians are working there.

"I think Indian Prime Minister has articulated India's traditional stand in favour of peace via diplomacy and stability. This has been our long standing policy with regarding to West Asia where we have strong national interest. Our more than 9 million Indians are working there in that part of the world where the conflict is ongoing. We have dependence on that part of gulf area as nearly half of our oil imports and our trade and investments from that area important factor in our country economy," he said.

