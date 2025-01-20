Bitcoin Crosses $109,000, Hits Record High Ahead of Donald Trump Swearing-in As US President

Decentralized cryptocurrency Bitcoin hit a new record of over $109,000 on Monday, January 20, ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as United States President. At around 1 pm (IST), the price of the cryptocurrency giant was $108,217.5600 a piece. 

The Bitcoin rose 4.50% or $4,661.28, according to Bloomberg data. However, its all-time high was $109,241 just prior to today's high. This comes with both Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump launching cryptocurrencies or 'meme coins' names after themselves. $TRUMP and $MELANIA.

At 1 pm (IST) $TRUMP rose by 352.44%, reaching $0.005567, while $MELANIA rose 69.32%, reaching $12.41, according to the international new reports. Other cryptos like Ethereum surged by 3.54%, reaching $3,384.20.

