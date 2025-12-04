BJP hails Putin’s India visit as ‘auspicious moment’, expects major strategic and economic outcomes

New Delhi, Dec 4 As Russian President Vladimir Putin begins his two-day visit to India, the BJP on Thursday said it is a very auspicious moment, noting that India has shared a long-standing and multifaceted relationship with Russia. The party added that Delhi is ready to welcome him and is hopeful for positive developments.

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Our friends are coming from Moscow. Putin’s relationship with India is very strong. He shares a personal bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that strengthens ties further. Russia has supported India at every crucial moment. Delhi is ready to welcome him; an important meeting is about to take place, and we are all waiting for good news.”

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sherawat shared a similar sentiment, saying, “Putin's visit to India is a very positive development. India and Russia have always enjoyed strong relations. Putin is arriving with a large delegation, including a Cabinet Minister and around 75 businessmen, which shows that several agreements -- particularly in trade, technology and strategic cooperation -- are likely to be signed. This will be beneficial for the country.”

BJP MP Shashank Mani also welcomed the visit, stating, “This is a very auspicious moment. India and Russia have shared many forms of friendship over the years. Just as we collaborate closely in defence, we cooperate in many other sectors as well. During the Ukraine conflict, when several countries opposed Russia, India maintained its stand. Likewise, Russia has supported India for many years. Both nations are strong republics, and by working together, we can move forward and promote peace in the world.”

BJP MP Damodar Agrawal said, "The visit of the Russian President will further strengthen our cordial and close ties. The central government’s policy is to never compromise on the interests of Indian consumers, farmers, and producers.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin departed for his two-day State visit to India, local media reported.

Putin is expected to land in New Delhi, after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host him for a private dinner, mirroring the gesture the Russian President made when he hosted PM Modi during the latter's visit to Moscow last year. This marks Putin's first trip to India since Russia's war with Ukraine started in 2022.

The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, scheduled for Friday, comes at a time when the US has imposed punitive sanctions on New Delhi, and will focus on strengthening defence cooperation, along with discussions on trade and energy partnerships.

On Friday, he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome before formal talks begin. Following the talks, PM Modi and President Putin will make a statement to the media. Putin will lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Friday.

On Wednesday, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov called the upcoming meeting during a private dinner between Putin and PM Modi as "one of the key points of the Russian leader's visit," Russian state-run news agency TASS reported. According to Ushakov, Putin will discuss important issues of bilateral ties and the international situation with PM Modi.

He stated that Putin will also hold talks with PM Modi in a narrow and expanded format. Key aspects of trade and economic cooperation will be discussed and several agreements will be signed during Putin's visit to India. According to Ushakov, India and Russia plan to sign a programme for the development of strategic areas of economic cooperation until 2030.

The visit is expected to yield multiple agreements, including one to facilitate the movement of Indian workers to Russia. The two governments may also deliberate on India's proposed free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, which New Delhi has been pursuing to enhance strategic and economic cooperation.

