BJP leaders call out Pakistan for propagating lies after its Dy PM Dar quotes "fake news" to claim victory over India

New Delhi [India], May 16 : BJP leader Amit Malviya has called out Pakistan for propagating lies after Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar quoting a fake and edited headline of a UK-based newspaper to claim victory over India inside the country's Senate.

Malviya said that Pakistan's "propaganda is quickly falling apart." He said the claim made in the fake image of the newspaper was fact-checked by the local newspaper Dawn and deemed false. He also shared a video of Ishaq Dar making claims in support of Pakistani forces in Pakistan's Senate.

"Pakistan's propaganda is quickly falling apart, exposing a web of lies and desperation. In a blatant attempt to save face, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar misled the country's Senate by claiming that The Telegraph had declared the Pakistan Air Force as the "Undisputed King of the Skies." The claim was so outrageous that even Dawn, Pakistan's own leading newspaper, felt compelled to fact-check and debunk it," Amit Malviya posted on X.

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar also reacted to the issue. He even took a jibe at Congress, saying that "only Rahul's Congress", apart from the Pakistan Army, "operates on the sole premise of 'people are fools, so let's just lie."

Sharing a post on X, Chandrasekhar said, "Head scratchingly stupid stuff from Paks overfed, overmedalled Generals I hv said this before and cant help say this again - Apart from Pak Army, only one other organizatn operates on sole premise of "people are fools so lets just lie" - that is Rahuls Congress."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar's statement came in response to the post shared by the Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on the social media platform X.

Head scratchingly stupid stuff from Paks overfed, overmedalled Generals I hv said this before and cant help say this again - Apart from Pak Army, only one other organizatn operates on sole premise of "people are fools so lets just lie" - that is Rahuls Congress 🤮🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️… https://t.co/MY4VGUPkEG — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) May 16, 2025

The PIB Factcheck exposed that the image circulating on social media which claims to show the front page of UK-based newspaper The Daily Telegraph featuring a headline that reads, "Pakistan Air Force: The undisputed king of the skies" is "false and AI-generated." It further said that the UK publication never carried any such article.

In a post on X, PIB Factcheck stated, "An image circulating on social media claims to show the front page of UK-based newspaper The Daily Telegraph, featuring a headline that reads: "Pakistan Air Force: The undisputed king of the skies" dated 10th May 2025 #PIBFactCheck This claim is #false The image being circulated is AI-generated The Daily Telegraph has NEVER carried any such article."

On Thursday, Ishaq Dar praised the country's air force by quoting a fake page of The Daily Telegraph. In his address to Pakistan's Senate on Thursday, Dar said, "Telegraph writes Pakistan Air Force is the undisputed king of the skies."

Pakistan newspaper The Dawn's iVerify Pakistan team investigated the content, found discrepancies in the viral photo, and determined that the information was false. It analysed through its tools and checked the British Publication 'The Daily Telegraph' to see if it had shared any such news story.

Posts from multiple users across social media have been sharing the photo since May 10, allegedly showing the front page of The Daily Telegraph newspaper declaring the Pakistan Air Force the "King of the Skies" amid the recent escalation with India. However, no such article was published in the newspaper and the screenshot is fake, Dawn reported.

The Dawn, conducted a fact-check to determine the veracity of the claim made in the newspaper due to its virality and keen public interest in the international coverage of the recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

While analysing the viral image, the team found multiple discrepancies, including spelling errors, mistyped and jumped sentences and language inconsistencies. Words like "Fyaw..." instead of "Force" and "preformance" instead of "performance" are incorrect, "Aur Force" appears instead of "Air Force" and "advancemend" instead of "advancement" is incorrect. These typographical and spelling mistakes are inconsistent with the editorial standards of a mainstream newspaper, Dawn reported.

The layout of the page was compared to the official version of The Daily Telegraph. The image of the article is fake and no such article has been published by the UK-based publication.

The fact check was also echoed my multiple Pakistan based voices. Imran Mukhtar a journalist with The Nation posted, "How fake news overshadows the truth: Earlier today, Deputy PM & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar cited this false news, during his speech on the floor of the Senate, to support claims of PAF's dominance over India. No doubt, the PAF did dominate but the image in question is fake."

Another X user, Abdul Wasey Naik posted, "Many credible journalists in Pakistan shared and quoted this image throughout the day, claiming it to be the front page of The Daily Telegraph with the headline "Pakistan Air Force: The Undisputed King of the Skies." This picture is AI-generated."

After India launched Operation Sindoor against terror targets in Pakistan, the Pakistani side jumped into a misinformation war against India. This showed Pakistan's desperate attempt to shift the focus with a barrage of lies and digital theatrics.

Pakistan's state-affiliated accounts also turned to their familiar playbook of recycling outdated images, misrepresenting old videos, and inventing completely fabricated claims to flood the information space with falsehoods so quickly and overwhelmingly that it became difficult to separate fact from fiction.

