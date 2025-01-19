BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan participates in Pongal celebrations in London

London [UK], January 19 : Vanathi Srinivasan, National President of BJP Mahila Morcha and a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Tamil Nadu recently travelled to the United Kingdom to participate in Pongal celebrations organised by the British Tamil Forum.

As part of her visit, the UK chapter of the Overseas Friends of the BJP (OFBJP) held a special event at the Indian Gymkhana Club in London to welcome and honour her.

The event was graced by Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, President of the Overseas Friends of BJP UK, along with other dignitaries and community members.

In a rough translation of her Tamil post on X, she wrote, "I attended the Indian Eelam Tamil Bridge event held in London @tamilsforum as a special guest. I spoke about the efforts made by Prime Minister @narendramodi for the progress of Sri Lankan Tamils over the past 10 years."

https://x.com/VanathiBJP/status/1880549856357568519

In her address to the gathering, Srinivasan highlighted India's increasing influence and prominence on the global stage. She asserted that India can no longer be overlooked or ignored in international affairs.

Srinivasan also acknowledged the widespread perception among the Indian diaspora that this transformation is often attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. She mentioned that many refer to the nation as "Modi's India," as he has become a global symbol representing the country's aspirations, progress, and achievements.

The event reflected the pride of the Indian diaspora in India's global advancements and their recognition of the leadership shaping the country's international image.

Notably, Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) was formed about 13 years ago and has units in the US, UK and Canada.

OFBJP UK was started by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Arun Jaitley when they came to the UK. Kuldeep Shekhawat has been its president since March 2018. He has been actively involved in the political scenario since 1990 and moved to the United Kingdom in 2000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor