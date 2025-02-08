BJP MP Sujeet Kumar voices fear of China's probable role in escalating B'desh-India situation

New Delhi [India], February 8 : BJP MP Sujeet Kumar on Saturday condemned Bangladesh's stance with respect to India and voiced fears of China playing in troubled waters.

Kumar, while talking toon the sidelines of Siang Dialogue 2.0, expressed concern over Bangladesh and Pakistan's alliance.

"Bangladesh has openly taken an anti-India stand and also it has now forged a partnership with Pakistan and also China will try to fish in troubled waters. So what bothers me is this axis of evil, China, Pakistan and Bangladesh. If it forms, that will be very concerning for India... We want the situation to normalise and improve in Bangladesh and the attack on the Awami League workers, minorities, particularly Hindus is condemnable. I feel it's unfortunate that Muhammad Yunus, who is a Nobel Peace awardee, is turning a blind eye to the attack on minorities. So we are keeping a close eye on the developments in Bangladesh and we will only hope that good sense prevails and the situation normalises in Bangladesh soon," he said.

Robert Hsieh Bor-Huei, Deputy Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India challenged China's longstanding 'One China Policy' in a significant address at The Siang Dialogue 2.0 in Delhi.

Organised by the Red Lantern Analytica at Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia, the event brought together global experts, policymakers, and academics where they discussed pressing geopolitical, economic, and security challenges shaping the world today.

The Deputy Representative took a firm stance against China's One China Policy, labeling it as a "scam."

"The so-called one China principle, that there is only one China, and PRC is the sole legal government of China and Taiwan part of China, is a scam because there are two Chinas, ROC, Republic of China in Taiwan and PRC, People's Republic of China, since 1949. And if the PRC is the sole legal government of China, Taiwan never belongs to the PRC. So Taiwan is never part of China. So the one China principle is a scam," he said.

