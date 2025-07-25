BLA claims killing of 7 Pakistani soldiers in clashes in Noshki, 5 BLA fighters also dead

Balochistan [Pakistan] July 25 : The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) asserted that its members killed at least seven Pakistani soldiers during a military engagement lasting three days in the mountainous region of Noshki, with four BLA fighters losing their lives in the process. The group also reported the death of another fighter who had been severely injured in a previous assault in Surab, according to the report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

A statement from BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch stated that the Pakistani military initiated a substantial offensive on July 19 in the Noshki area, utilising helicopters and drones for support. In retaliation, BLA fighters conducted combat operations in various locations to impede the military's progress, TBP reported.

The spokesperson noted that the fiercest clashes occurred at a site known as Sheshari, where both sides engaged in close-quarters combat that lasted for two days. The BLA alleges that seven special commandos were killed and numerous others were injured. The group admitted that four of its fighters died during this conflict. The BLA pledged to pursue its armed struggle with increased vigour and expressed its dedication to the cause of national liberation, TBP report revealed.

The BLA's attack on Pakistani forces is part of a prolonged insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist groups have been fighting for greater autonomy and the acknowledgement of Baloch rights. The conflict has escalated in recent years, with assaults targeting military, paramilitary personnel, and government facilities.

These factions contend that the Baloch people are being marginalised and exploited by the federal government, particularly because of the region's rich natural resources. In response, Pakistan's military has carried out counterinsurgency operations aimed at quelling the rebellion. Nevertheless, human rights organisations have raised alarms over claims of forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the excessive use of force during these operations.

Reports have brought to light the significant issue of forced disappearances, with activists and civilians allegedly detained without proper legal procedures. Additionally, the military's heavy-handed methods are also facing scrutiny.

Human rights advocates have stated that these actions create a climate of fear and instability, further widening the rift between the Pakistani government and the Baloch populace.

