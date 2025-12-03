BLA claims major strikes on Pakistani forces across Balochistan

Quetta, Dec 3 The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed to have inflicted significant losses on “occupying” Pakistani army forces in four separate operations across several regions in Balochistan, including Mastung, Turbat, Kohlu and Chamalang, while apprehending security personnel of “exploitative companies” and seizing their weapons.

According to the statement issued by the outfit's spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the fighters ambushed on foot, "occupying" Pakistani army personnel at Jalo Gandan in the Dasht area of Mastung on December 1 as they were engaged in railway track clearance. He said that during the attack, two Pakistani personnel were “eliminated on the spot” and another was wounded but managed to escape.

The spokesperson further stated that BLA fighters targeted a Pakistani army checkpost near Park Hotel in Turbat city with a grenade attack on the same day, causing casualties and property losses.

“Baloch Liberation Army freedom fighters attacked a security camp belonging to an exploitative gas company in Sinhari area of Kohlu. The private security personnel present were apprehended and their weapons seized. Local personnel of the company were released with a stern warning,” read the statement issued by the BLA.

The outfit said it carried out a similar attack on a security camp of an exploitative coal company at Triple Modh in Chamalang, and apprehended the present personnel and seized their weapons.

“The local company personnel were released after warning. Baloch Liberation Army warns all those associated with exploitative companies to immediately cease providing security or any form of facilitation to these entities. Individuals involved in such activities will bear full responsibility for their personal and financial consequences,” the BLA stated.

Earlier on Monday, the BLA claimed to have killed 27 Pakistani Army personnel, injured over 17 others in 29 attacks carried out between November 28 and November 30 across Balochistan.

“Baloch Liberation Army freedom fighters struck occupying Pakistani Army’s Coast Guard camp in the Pasni area of Gwadar with multiple grenade launchers. Freedom fighters targeted military intelligence personnel and agents of enemy Pakistani Army in Jiwani area of Gwadar with a remote-controlled IED attack while they were returning after extorting money from vehicles. As a result of the explosion, three military intelligence agents were eliminated and two others seriously wounded,” the BLA stated.

