BLA claims responsibility for attacks targeting Pak military and intelligence operatives

Zamuran [Pakistan], September 23 : The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks across several districts of Balochistan, including Zamuran, Kalat, Kharan, Quetta, and Dhadar.

In an official statement released by the group's spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, the BLA said its fighters carried out seven separate operations targeting personnel from the Pakistani military, paramilitary forces, and alleged intelligence operatives. The group also claimed responsibility for the destruction of a gas pipeline.

According to the BLA's statement, in Zamuran's Tanak area, a BLA sniper eliminated a Pakistani army soldier stationed at a military camp, and the group also shot down a military quadcopter. The statement said, "On the night of September 21, BLA fighters arrested a policeman during a blockade on the main highway near Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Quetta. His weapons were seized, although he was later released. The same night, a gas pipeline at Kambari Pul in Dhadar was destroyed using explosives."

Further claims included an attack on the hideout of a so-called "death squad" operative, Hafiz Mumtaz, in the Barshonki area of Kharan on September 19. During this raid, two gang members were arrested, weapons and equipment were seized, and the hideout was set on fire. In the same area, BLA fighters also took control of a Levies post and detained four personnel, who were later released.

The statement said, "On September 18, BLA fighters launched a grenade attack on an army blockade in the Mangochar area of Kalat. One enemy personnel was eliminated and three others were wounded. Afterwards, Pakistani forces opened indiscriminate fire, which resulted in civilian injuries."

Separately, in the Zawa area of Kalat, the BLA claimed to have captured Qaiser Abbas, described as an agent of Pakistani Military Intelligence (MI) from Fitand, Gujranwala. After reportedly confessing his crimes, Abbas was sentenced to death by a 'Baloch National Court,' and the sentence was carried out by BLA fighters. The group reiterated its determination to continue attacks against the Pakistani military and its collaborators with increased intensity in the future.

The statement concluded, "Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility for all these operations and reiterates its determination that attacks on the Pakistani army and its collaborators will continue with greater intensity in the future."

