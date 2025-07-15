BLA launches attacks in Kalat, Kharan, exposes cracks in Pakistan's control over Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], July 15 : The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks on Pakistani security forces and infrastructure in Balochistan's Kalat and Kharan regions, aimed at what it calls resisting "occupation and exploitation," The Balochistan Post reported.

According to a statement released by BLA spokesperson Azad Baloch, fighters launched a blockade operation on July 11 on the strategic Quetta-Karachi RCD Highway near Dasht Goran, Kalat. The BLA reportedly halted traffic and controlled the area from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM. When Pakistani forces attempted to intervene, a gun battle ensued, leaving two soldiers dead and three wounded, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a parallel strike, the BLA said it targeted vehicles and equipment belonging to a company it described as "exploitative," near Gidaan Hotel in Kalat. The group declared this action part of its broader mission to disrupt the economic exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources.

The BLA also claimed responsibility for earlier attacks this month. On July 2, a sniper attack was carried out on a Pakistani post in Shah'e Mardan, killing one soldier. On July 5, five soldiers were killed and five injured during a heavy-weapons assault on a military outpost in Shekhari, Kalat.

On the night of July 12, the BLA said it launched a pre-emptive strike in Bencha, along the RCD Highway. Fighters ambushed a military convoy from Khuzdar, reportedly killing three personnel and wounding others. The group stated it maintained "operational superiority" for four hours, using guerrilla tactics to hold strategic positions and block access routes.

On July 13, the BLA conducted three bomb attacks targeting the DIG office of Rakhshan Zone in Kharan, accusing the official of collaborating with military efforts against Baloch nationalists.

The BLA emphasised that their fighters adhered to the "Hit-and-Run Tactic" and the "Safe Engagement Doctrine", ensuring both their own safety and minimal civilian casualties during the operation.

Azad Baloch reaffirmed the BLA's commitment to its campaign, declaring, "We will continue our struggle until the realisation of a free and independent Balochistan," The Balochistan Post reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor