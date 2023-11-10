Black Box strengthens India presence with new Center of Excellence

New Delhi, Nov 10 Black Box Limited (formerly AGC Networks Limited), a trusted IT solutions provider announced the inauguration of its new Center of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Black Box is one of Essar’s key investments in the technology and retail sector.

This state-of-the-art facility represents a significant upgrade, providing employees with an unparalleled environment for collaboration and optimising business operations.

Encompassing an impressive 50,000 sq. ft., it boasts cutting-edge R&D Labs, Command Centers, client-tailored Offshore Delivery Centers, and dedicated discussion rooms, all designed to foster teamwork across teams and regions.

With the introduction of this new facility, Black Box is poised to expand its service portfolio, covering Program Management, Solutions Engineering, Managed Services, and serving as a Global Response Center, ensuring an even wider array of services for its valued customers.

Commenting on the new centre, Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director of Black Box Limited and President and CEO of Black Box Corporation said: "We are committed to delivering excellence in digital infrastructure solutions, and these are exciting times at Black Box as we look forward to servicing our global clients from this strategic center.”

This Center of Excellence will enable employees to perform their functions more efficiently and support customer excellence. As part of its global expansion plans, the company will be creating 500 additional jobs in India, thus enhancing its services for the growing needs of the customers.

The new centre is expected to increase the margin of the company by around Rs 50 crore in the near term.

Black Box offers cutting-edge services in Digital Infrastructure, Enterprise Networking, and Digital Collaboration, aligning seamlessly with the ever-evolving demands of modern businesses.

The company is gearing up to fortify its presence in crucial domains such as Data Center services, Networking solutions, and Cyber Security offerings.

With a strong focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and comprehensive solutions, the company is well-poised to redefine industry standards and emerge as a technology and communications leader.

