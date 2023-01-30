Blast in mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar injures 70
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 30, 2023 02:45 PM 2023-01-30T14:45:38+5:30 2023-01-30T14:46:17+5:30
A explosion occurred at a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar, Reuters reported quoting police officials. Many casualties are feared, the ...
A explosion occurred at a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar, Reuters reported quoting police officials.
Many casualties are feared, the officials said while a hospital spokesperson told Reuters that around 70 people have been injured in the explosion. Some of them are critical, the officials informed.
Open in app