Blast in Pakistan's Hyderabad claims 12 lives

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 3 : The death toll following a blast at a liquid petroleum gas cylinder filling shop in Hyderabad's Preetabad area climbed to 12 on Monday, as two more injured people succumbed to their injuries, reported ARY News.

The explosion occurred in the LPG cylinder filling shop on the ground floor of Zacha Bacha Hospital, along Mir Nabi Bux Town Road in UC-8 of Neerunkot.

The Karachi Civil Hospital is now treating 11 injured people, seven of them are gravely injured.

At least 60 people, predominantly youngsters, suffered major burn injuries and were transported to Karachi after receiving emergency care at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), according to ARY News.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali along with ministers visited Burns Ward and talked about the health of injured persons.

Further details are awaited.

