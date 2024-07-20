Blast kills two, injures six in Afghanistan

Charikar (Afghanistan), July 20 At least two people were killed and six others injured in a blast in east Afghanistan's Parwan province, Fazal Reem Maskin Yar, spokesman of the provincial police department, said on Saturday.

The incident took place in an iron market in Charikar City, the provincial capital of Parwan on Saturday afternoon, the official said.

The incident is still under investigation and possible results will be announced to the public, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghanistan is one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world, where unexploded ordnances and landmines left over from the past four decades of wars, claim a huge amount of lives, mostly children.

