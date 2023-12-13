BLAST partners NODWIN to enter India, Pak esports & gaming markets

New Delhi, Dec 13 Esports entertainment company BLAST on Wednesday announced that it has teamed up with South Asia's leading esports and gaming media company NODWIN Gaming, to launch a Counter-Strike tournament -- 'The Draft', that will give teams from India and Pakistan the chance to play with tier-one players on the global stage.

The tournament will elevate Indian and Pakistani Counter-Strike teams to international stardom. With a prize pool of $50,000 at stake, participating teams will also have the opportunity to compete alongside and against legendary global Counter-Strike professionals, the company said.

The Draft will start with 64 teams from each nation competing across online qualifier tournaments in late January.

"Providing emerging esports and gaming markets with opportunities to play on a global stage is key to their long-term growth. The Draft will not only act as an important pathway for aspiring players but will also provide an exciting tournament for global and local fans to enjoy," Faye Marlborough, Brand Director for BLAST, said in a statement.

As the company explained, these 64 teams will be competing for a spot in the Pakistan and India online group stages, where each group offers 6 coveted spots.

The top 3 teams from each group stage will then qualify for February's Super Six LAN event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Each team will be given a Counter-Strike legend via a special draft-inspired selection process - allowing local talents to learn from the world's very best players.

"The Draft symbolises a tribute to skill, strategy, and the indomitable spirit of esports, offering a stage where the finest esports talents from our local ecosystem join forces with some of the biggest names in the global Counter-Strike scene," said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming.

A global audience spanning over 150 territories and 28 languages is anticipated to tune in via BLAST's expansive global broadcast network, while thousands of fans will gather at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, the company said.

