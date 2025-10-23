"Blatant violation of international law": Arab, OIC nations condemn Israel's move to annex parts of West Bank

Qatar [Saudi Arabia], October 23 : Several countries, including members of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have jointly condemned Israel's recent Knesset vote to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X on Thursday.

In a joint statement, the countries described the move as a "blatant violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions," particularly Resolution 1134, which denounces Israeli actions aimed at altering the demographic and legal status of occupied Palestinian territories since 1967.

Joint Statement by Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Djibouti, Oman, The Gambia, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, the League of Arab States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. pic.twitter.com/fLrWoXSYnl— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 23, 2025

The statement came after Israel's parliament narrowly approved two preliminary bills, with a 25-24 vote, to apply Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements. The bills now move to the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee and require three more readings before becoming law. However, their future remains uncertain, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition did not back them, as per the Times of Israel.

Annexing the West Bank would effectively end the possibility of implementing a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as outlined in UN resolutions, as per Anadolu Agency.

Earlier, Israel's Prime Minister's Office described the vote as a "deliberate political provocation" by the opposition, accusing lawmakers of attempting to "create tension during US Vice President JD Vance's visit to Israel."

"The Likud party and the religious parties did not vote for these bills, except for one disgruntled Likud member who was recently fired from a Knesset committee chairmanship. Without Likud support, these bills are unlikely to go anywhere," the PMO said.

Meanwhile, Muslim nations reiterated that "Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory" and warned against "the continuation of Israel's unilateral and illegal policies."

They also welcomed the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion of October 12, 2025, which reaffirmed that Israel's occupation of Palestinian land was illegal and that settlement expansion and annexation measures had no legal validity.

The statement urged the international community to "compel Israel to cease its dangerous escalation" and uphold Palestinians' right to establish an independent and sovereign state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The diplomatic backlash follows a series of warnings from Washington. US President Donald Trump, who recently brokered a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, said in an interview with Time magazine that Israel would "lose all support from the United States" if it annexed the West Bank.

"It won't happen. It won't happen," Trump said in an interview with Time, answering the question on West Bank annexation. "It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can't do that now. We've had great Arab support. It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. It will not happen. Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened."

US Vice President JD Vance also condemned the vote, calling it a "very stupid political stunt." He added, "The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel."

Palestinian authorities condemned the vote, saying Israel has no sovereignty over the West Bank. The territory has been occupied by Israel since 1967 and is claimed by Palestinians as part of a future independent state. The International Court of Justice has previously stated that Israel's occupation of the West Bank is illegal under international law.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also issued a separate statement, "unequivocally" denouncing the Israeli Knesset's recent approval of legislation aimed at annexing the West Bank.

"Considering these developments, the OIC calls upon the international community, specifically the United Nations Security Council, to fulfil its obligations and take immediate and decisive action to curb these violations and transgressions. Such actions not only jeopardise the viability of a two-state solution but also threaten broader international efforts to foster justice, stability, and peace in the region," the OIC said in a statement.

OIC: Condemnation of Knesset’s Annexation Law and Support for ICJ Advisory Opinion: https://t.co/TLCs95nFFP pic.twitter.com/XJZxLxUSkn— OIC (@OIC_OCI) October 23, 2025

Furthermore, the OIC also asserted that the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which encompasses the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Al-Quds, constitutes a singular geographical entity and noted that "any claims of Israeli sovereignty over these areas are devoid of legal standing and are categorically null and void according to international law."

The joint statement has been issued by Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Djibouti, Oman, The Gambia, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, the League of Arab States, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

