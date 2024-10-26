"Blatant violation of international law": Iran condemns Israel's attack

Tehran [Iran], October 26 : Iran on Saturday condemned Israel's precision strikes on its military sites and termed it "acts of aggression" and "blatant violation of international law."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," claiming the retaliatory strikes were a "blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter," particularly the principle prohibiting the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries.

Iran stressed the use of all material and spiritual capabilities of the nation to defend its vital security interests, while also being congizant of its responsibilities for regional peace and security.

"As repeatedly emphasized by the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the inherent right of self-defense, as also reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself entitled and obliged to defend against acts of external aggression," read the statement.

It emphasized the individual and collective responsibility of all regional countries to safeguard regional peace and stability and expresses gratitude to all peace-loving countries in the region and beyond who have condemned Israel's aggressive actions and expressed their disgust over the regime's warmongering posture.

The ministry pointed to the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israel's regional conflict with Lebanon and "comprehensive military and political support" from the West as "the main cause of tension and insecurity in the region."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran also stresses the necessity for immediate and urgent mobilization of the global community to stop the Israeli regime's genocide, war, and aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, and to rein in the regime's warmongering," it concluded.

On Saturday morning, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that its military had conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Israel's strike came weeks after Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward Tel Aviv earlier this month. The Iranian strikes followed a nearly yearlong conflict between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, including the deaths of senior leadership, and fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides traded cross-border strikes, including Hezbollah in support of its fellow proxy Hamas and Israel to clear the way for displaced settlers to return to the border area.

