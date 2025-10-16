BLF captures police officers in Dhadar, BRG blows up major gas pipeline between Sui, Kashmore

Balochistan [Pakistan] October 16 : Two distinct incidents involving militant groups were reported, with the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) announcing that its fighters had taken police officers captive in Dhadar, while the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed responsibility for an explosion that resulted in damage to a significant gas pipeline situated between Sui and Kashmore, on Wednesday, according to a report from The Balochistan Post (TBP).

A statement from BLF spokesman Major Gwahram Baloch indicated that fighters confronted a police patrol in the Allah Yar Shah region of Dhadar around 17:00.

The statement noted that the patrol was encircled, officers were captured, and their service firearms confiscated, with the vehicle allegedly used by the officers being set on fire.

The BLF spokesman further mentioned that an initial interrogation revealed the detained officers were not involved in actions against the Baloch people or the national movement, and they were released without harm. The BLF took responsibility for the operation, according to the TBP report.

In a separate statement, BRG spokesman Dostain Baloch announced that the group had planted explosives overnight on a 36-inch diameter gas pipeline travelling from Dera Bugti's Sui field to Karachi, between Sui and Kashmore, resulting in considerable damage.

The BRG's statement declared that this action was part of an ongoing campaign that would persist until the group's political goals were achieved. They took responsibility for the attack, as highlighted by the TBP report.

At the time of the reports, there was no immediate response from police or federal authorities in either area. Local officials and security personnel are expected to investigate both occurrences, as the damage to the pipeline may impact the region's gas supply and compromise the security of its infrastructure.

Both incidents underscore the continuing tensions and militant activities in various parts of Balochistan and nearby areas. Independent verification of these claims was not accessible from government representatives at the time of publication, the TBP report noted.

