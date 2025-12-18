BLF chief Allah Nazar warns China, West against investing in Balochistan; calls Nokkundi attack a 'National Message'

Balochistan [Pakistan] December 18 : The leader of the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), Allah Nazar Baloch, has cautioned China, Western nations, and states in the Middle East against investing in Balochistan, stating that the recent incident in Nokkundi should be interpreted as a "clear national message" that foreign initiatives operating under Pakistan's "forced occupation" will not be tolerated, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a comprehensive statement, Dr Nazar mentioned that China has made a "serious strategic error" by collaborating with Pakistan on what he described as "exploitative projects" on Baloch territory, including the coastal area and natural resources. He asserted that the Baloch nation "has collectively resolved that no project in Balochistan can be deemed acceptable or sustainable before achieving national independence", regardless of the state involved. He further noted that attempts to impose development through coercion have historically led to prolonged instability rather than progress.

Nazar accused Pakistan of carrying out "systematic genocide and war crimes" in Balochistan over the last twenty years, including forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, collective punishments, and mass displacements. He stated, "China is aligning itself with policies and actions that undermine the principles of justice, dignity, and the right to self-determination, the very ideals for which the Chinese people fought in their history," adding that China's stance on Balochistan "has become a display of moral failure", according to the TBP report.

"We have made it clear that the Baloch nation does not view China as a direct adversary," he expressed. "However, unconditional cooperation with Pakistan inevitably ties China to the actions and ramifications that Pakistan has inflicted in Balochistan," as cited by the TBP report.

Commenting on the recent Nokkundi incident, where BLF claimed that its Saddo Operational Battalion attacked the Pakistani military's brigade headquarters and targeted a facility housing foreign personnel associated with the Reko Diq and Saindak mining projects, Dr Nazar said this operation should not be seen "merely as an attack on Pakistan".

"It was a Baloch national response against Pakistan's external associates," he clarified, emphasising that any foreign investment operating under Pakistan's authority "amounts to an assault on the very existence of the Baloch nation." He stated, "All projects under the occupying Pakistan are seen as an attack on the Baloch nation," referring to resistance against such projects as "natural and inevitable," according to the TBP report.

Dr Allah Nazar urged the Chinese leadership to "seriously rethink" its strategies concerning Pakistan and prioritise the political, national, and economic aspirations of the Baloch people, rather than "ignoring" them. He conveyed the same warning to Western and Middle Eastern countries, asserting that Europe, the United States, and Gulf nations should refrain from investing in Balochistan, which is under Pakistan's jurisdiction, according to the TBP report.

Dr Nazar appealed to the international community to "acknowledge the legitimate struggle of the Baloch people for their freedom and take a constructive role in supporting it." He concluded, "A future independent Balochistan will be a welcoming, responsible, and dignified partner for all nations that honour the principles of freedom, justice, and human dignity," as noted by the TBP report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor