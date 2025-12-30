BLF claims killing of 10 Pakistani soldiers in multiple attacks across Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 30 : The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) stated on Monday that its operatives had killed ten members of the Pakistani military in multiple attacks in Jhao, Barkhan, Tump, and Turbat, occurring less than a day after Baloch armed factions claimed responsibility for actions that reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least fifteen soldiers, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In a statement to the media, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch indicated that the group's fighters ambushed a Pakistani military convoy in the Jhao region of Awaran district around 1 p.m. on December 28.

He noted that the ambush targeted an army foot patrol, a bomb-disposal unit, and a pickup vehicle that had all gathered at the exact location. The statement reported, "eight enemy personnel were killed on the spot, and three others were critically injured," according to The Balochistan Post report.

The group mentioned that an armoured vehicle intended to protect the convoy "retreated during the ambush, leaving behind both the bodies and wounded personnel." They claimed a second assault occurred the same night, directing their attack on a military camp in the Srati-Tik area near Rakhni in the Barkhan district.

According to the statement, the fighters employed heavy weaponry, including rocket-propelled grenades, resulting in the deaths of two personnel and injuring another when RPG rounds struck inside the camp.

The BLF reported that a third strike was executed earlier on December 28 in the Gomazi locality of Tump, where fighters launched several A1 shells at a forces' checkpoint, inflicting what it termed as "casualties and material losses" on Pakistani soldiers positioned there, as noted by The Balochistan Post report.

Furthermore, the group stated that its fighters also aimed at Pakistani Navy personnel with a hand grenade attack at the main entrance of a Navy camp in central Turbat at 8:20 pm on December 27.

The statement claimed that personnel stationed at the gate sustained casualties, prompting Pakistani troops to intensify patrols in the area following the explosion. The BLF reaffirmed its commitment to continuing armed attacks "until an independent Balochistan is achieved," as highlighted in The Balochistan Post report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor