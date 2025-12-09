BLF claims twin attacks across Balochistan, four killed in sniper and ambush operations

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 9 : The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has taken responsibility for multiple assaults directed at Pakistani security personnel and purported state-supported armed factions across various locations in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Gwahram Baloch, a spokesperson for the BLF, stated that the group's fighters executed synchronised attacks in Awaran, Jhao, and the Parom region of Panjgur, claiming that the operations led to the deaths of two military members and two purported participants of a "death squad," while several others sustained injuries, according to TBP.

On December 6, the BLF reported that its fighters were on a routine patrol in the Parom region when they were allegedly pursued by armed individuals characterised by the group as belonging to a state-supported militia. The group asserted that its fighters assumed defensive positions and ambushed the pursuing vehicles, destroying one vehicle and killing two of its occupants. The BLF further contended that the other armed individuals fled the site, and subsequently, a military unit arrived to remove the bodies and the damaged vehicle.

Additionally, the BLF claimed that on December 7, its fighters executed a sniper attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoint in the Teertaj Jak mountain area of Awaran, resulting in the death of one FC soldier. The group alleged that following the attack, security forces attempted to retaliate against the attackers using a quadcopter drone, which the group claims to have shot down, as highlighted in the TBP report.

In another asserted incident the same day, the BLF indicated that its fighters conducted a sniper attack on a military checkpoint in Doliji, Jhao, resulting in the death of a soldier. The group alleged that security forces retaliated with mortar fire in the vicinity.

The BLF also commemorated Sajid Baloch, also known as Kaka Rahmat, who the group alleges passed away on December 1, due to a poisonous insect bite while performing his organisational duties. The group regarded him as a longstanding member who joined in 2013 and participated actively in armed operations across numerous districts. According to the BLF, Sajid Baloch joined the organisation in 2013.

Initially, he engaged in what the group referred to as its "urban front" before transitioning to mountainous areas in 2014. The group mentioned that he was involved in both its internal organisational work and operational tasks over the years, as cited by the TBP report.

