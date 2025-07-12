BLF concludes 'Operation Baam' after 84 coordinated attacks targeting Pakistani forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 12 : The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed responsibility for a sweeping wave of armed assaults across Balochistan, declaring the "successful completion" of Operation Baam, a large-scale military campaign involving 84 coordinated attacks over two days, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a statement issued Friday evening, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the attacks occurred between July 9 and July 11, targeting Pakistani military personnel, intelligence operatives, and key state infrastructure.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BLF claims that at least 50 personnel of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps were killed and over 51 others injured. The group further asserted that nine alleged intelligence agents were executed at a checkpoint in the Musakhel region.

The BLF detailed its operations, saying it carried out over 30 direct assaults, including four ambushes, striking personnel and installations of the Pakistan Army, Military Intelligence (MI), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police, Levies, and Customs forces. It also reported that 25 vehicles, including gas tankers and mineral transport trucks, were destroyed or rendered unusable.

The group further claimed responsibility for torching seven mobile towers, downing five surveillance drones, and damaging a government bus and a local bank, according to The Balochistan Post.

As part of the offensive, the BLF said it established 22 temporary checkpoints across several strategic zones: Makuran, Rakhshan, Sarawan, Jhalawan, Koh-e-Sulaiman, Bela, and Kachhi, briefly asserting control and seizing weapons.

In another statement, the BLF described Operation Baam as a "strategic transformation" of its military doctrine aimed at "crippling the colonial administrative structure" of what it called the "Punjabi-occupied Pakistani state".

The statement, cited by The Balochistan Post, asserted that Pakistan could no longer maintain its grip on Balochistan "through violence, propaganda, or the illusion of parliamentary democracy". It denounced the state's exploitation of Balochistan's resources and marginalisation of its people through "Punjabi chauvinism and fascism".

"Balochistan will no longer be the provider of golden eggs to a parasitic state," the BLF warned, adding that continued oppression would bring "escalating repercussions".

The group hailed Operation Baam as a "milestone in the national liberation movement", signalling what it described as a new phase of organised resistance.

