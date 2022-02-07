Blinken discusses Ukraine, NATO buildup with French Foreign Minister: State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the Ukraine situation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about ongoing efforts by NATO Allies, EU partners, G7 members, and other partners to address Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders, and the importance of continuing to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Price said in a Sunday statement.

According to the release, Blinken and Le Drian also talked about strengthening NATO presence in Eastern Europe. In addition, they reviewed the latest developments in the Sahel region of Africa.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden discussed Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone, ahead of the latter's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will be held in Moscow on Monday.

Biden and Macron also held a telephone call discussing Ukraine on Wednesday, following the Pentagon's announcement regarding the deployment of additional US forces to Poland, Germany, and Romania in the next few days. US officials said the deployment is designed to reinforce NATO's eastern flank amid the Ukraine crisis.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory. Russia has also warned Western countries that military deliveries to Kyiv may encourage the latter to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Donbas. The United States has been in the process of delivering USD 200 million worth of security assistance approved by President Joe Biden in December. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

